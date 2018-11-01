Multiple homes damaged in Cushing in Wednesday storm

CUSHING, TX (KTRE) - A Cushing resident is reporting multiple homes received damage during the storms Wednesday night.
Sharon Wilson said two of her bedrooms in her home in the 500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue were destroyed. She said other homes in the area also received damage.
Wilson said her family was trick-or-treating around 7:30 p.m. when “it came out of nowhere.”
The National Weather Service in Shreveport reported receiving word of several trees down on County Road 4261. Meteorologist Aaron Stevens said a team would likely survey the damage on Friday.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.