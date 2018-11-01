Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Man believed to be on PCP injured 2 deputies

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (News Release) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested yesterday morning after fighting with NCSO Deputies for several minutes. Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Woden Road in reference to a medical assistance call. EMS had arrived on scene and found the subject was being combative and trying to fight with EMS and other citizens in the area. The subject left the scene and was found walking on Apple Blvd near FM 2259. Deputies observed the subject appeared to be high on drugs and believed he was on PCP due to how the suspect was behaving. The suspect would not stop and attempted to flee from Deputies when they approached him.
The two deputies on scene attempted to arrest the suspect that was later identified as Royrick Roberts. Roberts would not respond nor comply with commands and a Taser was used but was ineffective. Deputies attempted to handcuff Roberts and he started physically fighting with the two deputies. The altercation went on for several minutes while deputies continued to struggle with the subject. Deputies immediately called for backup when Roberts started fighting with them.
Several officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrived on scene and assisted in getting the subject restrained without further incident. During the altercation both deputies were injured by the suspect. One deputy suffered a broken hand while the other deputy received minor cuts and a bloody nose. During the course of the altercation the suspect spit blood in the face of both deputies.
Royrick Roberts 33 years of age was arrested and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries that he sustained while fighting with deputies and for his severe intoxication of narcotics. Both deputies were also treated at the hospital for injuries that was sustained while conducting the apprehension of the suspect. One deputy will be placed on light duty for at least six weeks while recovering from their injury sustained in the altercation.
Roberts was booked in on the following charges of Two Counts of Assault of Public Servant F-3rd degree, two counts of Harassment of Public Servant, Evading arrest or detention Class A misdemeanor and resisting arrest class a misdemeanor.
Roberts was released from the hospital yesterday afternoon and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.
