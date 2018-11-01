New look AC Roadrunners open season Thursday against Victoria

From Gary Stallard/ AC Athletics
There were a few things standing out about the Angelina College Roadrunners’ final pre-season game this past Saturday – a thriller of a win over LSU-Alexandria.
On one sequence, an LSU-A possession ended with a back court violation. An LSU-A player gave up on the play, but Roadrunner guard Chris Simmons didn’t. Simmons raced down the floor and instead of allowing the ball to roll out of bounds scooped it and drove for a layup and a foul. Simmons turned a simple turnover into a three-point play.
Another noticeable part of Saturday’s game was the non-stop rotation. Nearly every dead ball resulted in a substitution. The strategy is by design: First-year head coach Nick Wade wants his players going pedal-to-the-metal for however long they’re in the game.
It’s what Wade began preaching from his initial press conference: All-out effort the entire time a player is on the floor.
“At this level, this isn’t the program or the team to show up and say you just played some minutes,” Wade said earlier. “I’ve told them their job is to sell out the second they hit the floor, and when they’re tired they can ask out and when they’re ready, they can go back in.
“But if they’re not playing as hard as they can, they won’t go back out. They know that, and they expect it of their teammates. We’re already seeing players calling each other out for not going all-out in practice.”
How well the approach will work will be on full display beginning on Thursday, when the Roadrunners open the regular season at home against Victoria College. There’s no point in asking Wade or his staff about any upcoming opponent. Wade, who was part of a Lee College staff that guided the Rebels to a Sweet 16 appearance in the national tournament several years ago, knows such knowledge is virtually useless if one’s own team isn’t running on all cylinders.
“I’ve already told our guys, if we’re worrying about other teams and what they’re doing, we’re setting ourselves up for failure,” Wade said. “We focus every day on being the best version of us. If we’re doing everything to our maximum abilities, we can be satisfied with whatever the outcome, but I really believe in my heart that if this early effort continues, we’re going to be in good shape for conference play.”
The Roadrunners and Pirates will tip off at 7 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium. As part of a Holiday Food Drive, the ‘Runners are asking fans to bring non-perishable food items, such as canned or boxed goods, in lieu of admission charges. Those items them will be distributed to families in the community in time for Thanksgiving.
Viewers can catch the game via live streaming by visiting the Angelina College Athletics web site at angelina.prestosports.com and clicking on the “Video” link.