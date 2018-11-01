Police identify Livingston man killed in 1-vehicle crash

Police identify Livingston man killed in 1-vehicle crash
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | November 1, 2018 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 11:52 AM

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - A Livingston man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Kenneth Wayne McEntyre Jr., 60, was killed in the crash, according to Lt. Matt Parrish with the Livingston Police Department. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Houston Street.

According to a preliminary crash report, McEntyre was traveling south on Houston Street when for an unknown reason his 1996 GMC truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

McEntyre was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.