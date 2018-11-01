SFA advances in SLC Tournament after late upset of #2 HBU

From SFA Athletics
BEAUMONT, Texas – Sophomore midfielder Katelyn Termini broke a scoreless tie in the 87thminute of play and Stephen F. Austin women's soccer knocked off the second-seeded Houston Baptist Huskies on Friday night at LU Soccer Complex, 1-0. The Ladyjacks outshot the Huskies 14-9 in the contest on the way to improving to 6-8-3 on the season, and will move on to face the winner of the other quarterfinal matchup between #3 Lamar and #6 Southeastern Louisiana.
"First off all credit to Houston Baptist, they're a very good team and they've got some very dangerous players up front", said SFA head coach Wally Crittenden. "Certainly in the first 15 minutes we had to address that and solve that, and then it was just two teams with high energy getting after each other, which is why the first half was so tight. In the second half we did some things tactically that I'm pretty proud of, we were able to execute very well, we had two shots hit off the crossbar, HBU had a tremendous goal line clearance as well and then Termini scores an excellent goal to close the game out. "
The two teams were very evenly matched throughout the contest, matching each other seemingly shot for shot in the pitched affair, which would be knotted up at the end of the first half of play despite seven shots from either team. Allyson Halliday did her part inbetween the sticks to keep the affair scoreless, denying four shots.
"This is one of those games where there were moments to tilt the game in one team's favor or another, and I'm proud of our kids and the maturity they have gained form playing in these games, which allowed them to execute in a tight moment and close this game out", added Crittenden.
The second half was a different affair, as the Ladyjacks came out of the halftime break with a renewed emphasis on attacking. The Ladyjacks outshot the higher seed Huskies 7-2 in the frame, with Termini nearly opening the scoring in the 81stminute on a shot that was saved by a Husky defender at the goal line.
After a Husky shot on the other end was saved by Talbot in the 87thminute, the 'Jacks started an attack of their own. Senior Breanna Moore took control of the ball near midfield, then slotted a ball to Termini, who covered some ground with an attack run that led to a tough angle on the right side of the goal. The sophomore was equal to the challenge, however, and her shot to the far post beat a diving Alanis Guevara from Houston Baptist and tucked just inside the goal post for the game-winner.
The goal was the third of the season for Termini, tying her for second on the team in the category, and was her third game-winning goal of the season. Moore was credited with her second helper of the season on the decisive goal, and is now tied with Termini with eight points apiece on the season. Talbot (3-2-1) earned the result in goal, stopping one shot in 45 minutes of play after spelling Halliday at the break.
The combined shutout was the sixth of the season and second straight for SFA, with the backline and goalkeeper duo keeping the Huskies at bay. HBU managed nine total shots on the night, but just two in the second half, as SFA began to take control of the game.
"If you look at the back half of the season and consider the shape change and personnel adjustments we've had, we've been playing very well", Crittenden explained. "We have some players playing very well and confidently, we've simplified some things for them and they've performed at a very high level, which allows us to impose ourselves physically, and tonight was a good example of that."
QUICK KICKS
• The win against HBU is the fifth by SFA during the Crittenden era, and avenges a pair of 1-0 losses to Houston Baptist in each of the past two seasons.
• SFA improves to 14-12-5 all-time in Southland Conference matches, and 5-4-2 in such matches under Crittenden.