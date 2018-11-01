SFA advances in SLC Tournament after late upset of #2 HBU

"First off all credit to Houston Baptist, they're a very good team and they've got some very dangerous players up front", said SFA head coach Wally Crittenden. "Certainly in the first 15 minutes we had to address that and solve that, and then it was just two teams with high energy getting after each other, which is why the first half was so tight. In the second half we did some things tactically that I'm pretty proud of, we were able to execute very well, we had two shots hit off the crossbar, HBU had a tremendous goal line clearance as well and then Termini scores an excellent goal to close the game out. "