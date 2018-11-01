Storms move out as chilly air moves in for your Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain and stormy weather will exit stage left and push off to our east, giving way to noticeably cooler air and mostly cloudy skies on your Thursday.
Skies will clear out by Thursday night, giving way to some cool sunshine for Friday and Saturday as chilly mornings give way to cool afternoons.
Another weather disturbance looks to bring us another shot at some rain with a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday as the weather pattern will remain quite active for the foreseeable future.
After a brief warm-up early next week, another strong cold front looks to arrive on Tuesday, which should lead to some clearing skies and more cool sunshine for the middle part of next week.
