Angelina Tank and Manufacturing to create 25 new jobs in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Today, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation announced that Angelina Tank and Manufacturing is seeing a rise in business, and that they want to expand. Members of the corporation voted to approve an economic incentive grant to the company.
"If awarded this incentive package by city council, Angelina Tank and Manufacturing will invest a minimum of one million dollars and will create twenty-five new full-time jobs by the fourth quarter of 2020," said Director of Economic Development Bob Samford.
Samford says this expansion will be a benefit to the company as well as the city of Lufkin.
"They had many options where to put the capacity to handle their new customers, and they want to grow it in Lufkin, Texas. So they have almost ninety people right now, full time employees, and they're gonna add another twenty-five full time employees which will hopefully be welding jobs," Samford said.
According to a press release from the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, an economic incentive grant of $100,000 will be given to the company after they have documented evidence that they have expended $1,000,000 and have hired a minimum of twenty-five new employees.
This incentive package still needs to be awarded by the Lufkin city council. Their next meeting is next Tuesday, November 6th.
