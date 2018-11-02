Angelina’s Nick Wade gets first “W” of coaching career

From Gary Stallard/ AC Athletics
The Angelina College Roadrunners earned first-year coach Nick Wade his first win as the head guy and earned their first win of the season on the process.
Behind 25 points from Kevin Norman and 22 more from Walter Prevost, the Roadrunners outran Victoria College 99-89 Thursday night at Shands Gymnasium.
Draylon Brown finished with 12 points and Riley Dewitz 11 in the win. The big number for the ‘Runners, however, was the 72 rebounds, with Prevost snatching 15 of those to complete his personal double-double in his collegiate debut. Chris Simmons dished out six assists.
Ronald Dinnon led the Pirates with 17 points; teammate Bryant Wolf finished with 15.
All that board work led to AC’s scoring 37 points on second chances.
In Baton Rouge, the Lady Roadrunners also earned a win in the season opener, beating Southwest Mississippi College by an 86-60 final.
The Roadrunners will play next on Wednesday, hosting McLennan College at 7 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium. Fans are encouraged to bring pet-friendly items in lieu of admission in support of the Winnie Berry Humane Society.