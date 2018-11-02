Cushing recovering from damaging storm that came Halloween night

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Cushing residents in Nacogdoches County spent most of the day cleaning up after heavy winds and rain that swept across parts of Deep East Texas last night. It created fright that couldn’t be matched by Halloween itself.
Cushing mayor Robert Sides watched last night’s storm on the radar, but the warning didn’t prepare him for the wind’s sudden arrival.
“I was watching the news and waiting for it and all of a sudden, bam, there it was. It hit just all of a sudden. Just really quick.”
There are no reported injuries.
Trick or treating was abruptly interrupted for Sharon Wilson with five children in her car.
“And the wind started blowing from everywhere. We couldn’t see anything.”
Wilson’s 15 year old son, Jaylen Mitchell, was walking home from the school Halloween carnival.
“And then there was this loud train like noise that just whipped everywhere and the rain just started pouring crazily. It was like so hard it was stinging my eye.”
Resident Gary Rogers went to a hallway for safety. He recalled, “It wasn’t 40 seconds it was back to normal.”
Normal for most, but not all.
Lilbert-Lonneyville Fire Department Fire Chief Bobby Brashears said, “There was approximately six to seven houses that sustained quite a bit of damage to their houses. Trees going thru the roofs.”
It happened at Sharon Wilson’s house. Luckily they weren’t home when the tree’s weight brought ceilings down in two bedrooms where her children sleep.
“I don’t even know what we’re going to do. It’s destroyed,” said Wilson.
The home her parents once owned is uninsured.
The American Red Cross is providing reassurance for those in need.
Scott Beasley with the American Red Cross drove the streets of Cushing stopping to talk to residents about applying for assistance.
“We are working with our partners to see what they need and take them forward.”
Cleanup will extend into the weekend. Residents are reminded to be careful in the process.
The National Weather Service has not yet determined if the storm was actually a tornado or possibly straight line winds.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.