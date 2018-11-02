Early voting ahead of midterms reveals vote-related problems

— Some Texas voters reported that balloting machines flipped their straight-ticket selections to the other party in key races during early voting. State officials said the problem was connected to Hart eSlate voting machines, which are used in about 30 percent of counties statewide. They said problems can occur when voters complete and submit ballots too quickly. The Texas machines do not provide receipts or other forms of paper trail, but voters see a screen that shows their choices before final submission and can make changes then. Political activist Leah McElrath snapped a photo of the error and posted it to Twitter after seeing on social media that others were having similar problems: "The main thing isn't why it's happening — if it's malice, malfunctioning or poor design," she said. "It just needs to stop."