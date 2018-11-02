East Texas Ag News: Grains that do well in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - What small grains should East Texans be looking at for fall and winter grazing?
The three predominant ones include rye, oats and wheat.
Rye grain is great for winter forage, but you’ll want to keep in mind, rye grain is not the same as rye grass.
Oats are the most tolerant in the colder temperatures, and wheat is more popular west of here where it’s a drier climate.
While any of these grains will help with early grazing, your best bet here in East Texas is rye.
