FM 841 bridge reopens to traffic after being closed for months

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A bridge in Angelina County is reopened after being under construction since the beginning of summer.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the Biloxi Creek Bridge on FM 841 was reopened to traffic Friday morning.
The bridge has been closed while crews work to complete a “bridge replacement” project. The project included the demolition of the original bridge at Biloxi Creek and the construction of a new wider bridge with an expanded roadway.
The project was initially set to be completed in August but due to rainy and wet conditions. According to TxDOT, crews will continue working on the project off the roadway. This means the area is still considered a work zone should stay alert while traveling in the area.
