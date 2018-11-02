High school students get hands-on experience with robotic medical technology

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Thursday, more than one hundred high school students had the opportunity to test out some cutting edge surgical technology at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
The device was the Da Vinci XI, a robotic surgical tool that allows for more precision, clearer vision, and better control of medical instruments during surgeries. Students were given an introductory lecture on the features of the machine and were allowed to operate it afterward.
“I used the machine, which was the simulation, which let the surgeons practice on something that wasn’t a patient first, so that was really cool to see exactly what they were learning, as well,” said Rebekah Poret, a Hudson High School student.
These students are receiving college credit from their respective programs, and can also become certified medical assistants upon graduation.
