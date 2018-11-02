Keke Coutee questionable for Sunday matchup with Denver

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - It is still unclear if Keke Coutee will play Sunday for the Texans when they take on Denver.
Coutee re-injured his hamstring against Jacksonville two weeks ago. He was held out of the Thursday night win over Miami and began working out with the team this week on a limited basis.
Today Bill O’Brien and the Texans staff ruled the rookie from Lufkin as questionable for Sunday. It will now be a game time decision.
“I think he has a chance,” O’Brien said. “We’ll probably have to think about possibly working him out tomorrow before the game to kind of see where he’s at.”
Through his two hamstring injuries, Coutee has admitted frustration but is ever the optimist.
“I am just a day-to-day thing right now,” Coutee said. “It is very frustrating. You would wish it was something else but you have to stay positive and get over the hump.”
