Lots of sunshine this weekend with a quick shot of rain and storms early Sunday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a chilly night for our area high school football games as the Red Zone forecast calls for clear, cool, and crisp conditions this evening.
Our weekend will feature a little bit of everything. A chilly start on Saturday morning will give way to a warmer afternoon with a southerly breeze kicking in at 10 to 15 mph. This southerly component to our winds will lead to a nice warm-up as afternoon highs climb back into the middle 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
Another fast-moving storm system and cold front will bring us a 60% chance of quick moving rain and a few rumbles of thunder overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning.
Rainfall amounts with this cold front will average a half-inch or less.
Due to the timing of this frontal passage, most of your Sunday should be dry and pleasant as skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be near 70.
Look for another storm system and cold front to sweep through on Monday night and into Election Day next Tuesday, providing us with just a slight chance of rain in the morning hours.
Behind that system, we should see more cool air makes its way into East Texas, keeping the seasonal weather in place through much of next week.
