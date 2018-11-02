NWS Shreveport: Survey team finds preliminary EF-1 tornado damage in Cushing area

CUSHING, TX (KTRE) - A survey team from the National Weather Service have found preliminary EF-1 tornado damage in the Cushing area.
According to Davyon Hill, a meteorologist with NWS in Shreveport, a crew is currently conducting a damage survey in Nacogdoches County and part of southern Rusk County. During the survey, the crew found preliminary damage of at least an EF-1 tornado.
On Wednesday night, strong storms brought heavy winds and rain to parts of Deep East Texas, leaving behind significant damage. Residents in the Cushing area reported the storm had damaged homes and downed trees. One resident even reported having a tree fall through her home, destroying two rooms.
Hill said that is possible that the damage could be from a higher grade tornado, but as of right now, it is reported as preliminary EF-1 tornado damage.
