Pack ready to reclaim their spot on the throne

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Pack knows they are in the playoffs. For them the pressure of that goal is gone.
Lufkin now is looking to claim their first outright district title in 7 years. The last time they were able to do that was in 2011 with Coach john Outlaw. In 2012, the team was able to get a three-way-tie for the district crown. Ever since then the Panthers have been the bridesmaid and never the bride.
Carl Williams and the Pack’s tough defense looks to change that Friday night when they host Caney Creek out of Conroe ISD. On paper the game is not much of a contest.
Lufkin enters the game on a 7 game wining streak. Their only loss to Longview week one. Caney Creek has just two wins on the year and has been outscored 215-49 in their five district games. They currently sit in last place. Lufkin should win at home on senior night.
“We are at home," Head Coach Todd Quick said. "We have a standard we try to play to every week. There is no pressure on them because it is what is expected. We work way to hard on the practice field to not play well Friday night.”
The win would clinch the outright title after they survived against Magnolia and easily took down Magnolia West and College Station.
“We are going to keep this atmosphere throughout the whole thing to the next goal," Williams said. I believe we are one of the best defenses in the nation. We are going to state.”
The Pack must not get complacent and finish strong. The top two teams of the district will get home playoff games in the Bi-District round so every yard and point counts at this point of the season.
“You don’t know what the ceiling is for these guys.," Quick said. “You have an idea and you hope they take advantage of it. You are constantly trying to coach them to be better. This is going to be big because that playoff game will most likely be the final home game for many of these guys.”
