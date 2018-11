NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches penny press has arrived at the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau in Downtown Nacogdoches. For fifty-cents collectors can choose from several engravings which include SFA, Nacogdoches, The Garden Capital and even the city’s mascot dog, Charlie Doches to choose from for you souvenir token. All you have to do is crank the penny press yourself, which is more than half the fun.