Restaurant Reports - November 1

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Pueblo Viejo at 2900 South Street: 18 demerits for cold hold not at or below maximum temperature, hot holt temperature not at or above minimum temperature, shield guards needed for lights, floor and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, scattered trash near dumpster, soap needed in men’s bathroom, use-by dates needed, vents not kept clean, and ice scoops not stored properly.
Kwik Stop at 1115 South Street; 17 demerits for air conditioner leak in back storage area, several pre-packaged drink products needed to be discarded, anti-siphon device needed for outside hose, ice scoop not stored properly, four-rule chart needed for hot foods, hand wash sink not accessible, paper towels needed, accurate and visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, and vents not kept clean.
Ocean Buffet at 3613 North Street: 13 demerits for hot hold temperatures not at or above minimum temperature, bleach and cleaners stored improperly, foods not covered/stored properly in coolers and freezers, visible thermometers not proved for all coolers and freezers, and excess grease on grease bin.
Las Poticinas at 2904 South Street: 10 demerits for two canned food products needed to be discarded, foods not store properly in coolers and freezers, walls and ceiling areas not kept clean, self-serve bakery items not labeled properly, accurate and visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, and water-damaged ceiling tiles.
Big’s Convenience Store at 540 Northeast Stallings Drive: 7 demerits for several canned soup products needed to be discarded, use-by dates needed, paper towels needed in bathrooms, and utensils in hand wash sink.
CC’s Smokehouse at 2709 Westward: 7 demerits for two spray bottles not labeled, knives washed in hand wash sink, one spatula discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and area around dumpster not kept clean.
Cotton Patch at 3117 North Street: 7 demerits for use-by dates needed, visible and accurate thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.
Big’s Deli and Grill at 540 Northeast Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for bucket of pickles stored improperly, ice scoop not scored properly, vents not kept clean, wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and shield guard needed for light.
Dolli’s Diner at 116 South Pecan: 5 demerits for use-by dates needed, one dairy product needed to be discarded, and two spatulas discarded because they weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.
Adeel’s No. 6 at 5000 East Main: 5 demerits for several canned food products needed to be discarded, ice scoop not stored properly, vents not kept clean., and scattered trash near dumpster.
Smoothie King at 2417 North Street: 0 demerits.
Heart of Texas at 110 South Pecan: 0 demerits.
