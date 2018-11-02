SFA planetarium to open to the public

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA Planetarium opens this Saturday to the general public. The unique learning space has been hosting school field trips, but starting tomorrow the large scientific discovery will be open most Saturdays throughout the year for all visitors.
The new planetarium, located in SFA’s new STEM Center, gives viewers a sense of an Imax theatre.
A deep announcer’s voice introduces the program, “Earth, Moon, and Sun," with fast zooms and graphics drawing the viewer’s eyes upward.
Yet, the 119 seat auditorium offers an intimacy perfect for what planetarium director Ed Michaels calls 'immersive theatre'.
"Because we literally immerse you in some environment, so it's not like just being under a dome,” explains Michaels. “If I want to take you to the rings of Saturn we fly thru that."
The experience is like a simulated spaceship, “To explore our neighborhood in space,” as the announcer points out.
Hudson’s Bonner Elementary fifth-graders give a five-star rating.
"Blows my mind to think that's only a tiny fraction of what's out there," said Dexter Balavitch, speaking of all that’s in the night sky.
Classmate Steven Gonzalez says, "It was really amazing."
The planetarium provides a unique learning space for all ages. Public shows will be offered every Saturday.
"We're going to try to keep this open most Saturdays throughout the year,” said Michaels. “A planetarium is the center for science for a community. That's a very strong role that they play."
At each show, Michaels will give a tour of the current night sky.
Fifth-grader Devyn Muray learned, “About like galaxies, stars, planets, and everything that you really don’t think about.”
The announcer drives the point, "Who knows what discoveries lie ahead."
Starting November 3, two shows will be offered. “Molecularium” introduces audiences to the world of atoms and molecules and will be presented at 2 p.m. Though geared toward children ages 5 to 8, the show is open to all ages. Tickets are $3.
“Dark Universe” will be presented at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. letting audiences explore deep space and learn about dark matter and dark energy. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children, students, and faculty and staff with ID.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the planetarium box office 30 minutes before each show.
To learn more information about shows, view the schedule or make a reservation, click here.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.