Hospice in the Pines holds memorial walk to honor patients

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A rising sun and a cool breeze created the perfect setting for the 15th annual Hospice in the Pines Memorial Walk. On Saturday morning, several people came out to walk and run in honor of loved ones in hospice care. Hospice in the Pines CEO Demetress Harrell commended her staff for their care and dedication in this event.
“Doing these walks every year, it takes, of course, our entire team," Harrell said. "I’m always honored and privileged to work with a team that cares so much for other people.”
Participants walked and ran along the roads surrounding the Hospice in the Pines building, wearing tags displaying the names of different hospice patients. According to Harrell, there was a great sense of love and remembrance at the event.
"Everyone that came today really knew that they were here for that special cause to acknowledge the person they loved and to celebrate their name,” Harrell said.
A children’s 3K fun run was also held. First place winner Payton Ellis was running in honor of his grandfather, who passed away while receiving care from Hospice in the Pines. Ellis says he thought of his grandfather smiling on him as he was running.
To close the activities, participants blew bubbles into the air to represent each of the breaths breathed by those who have received care from Hospice in the Pines.
The Hospice in the Pines will also be holding a celebration of life event on December 1st at Abram’s in Lufkin.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.