Romney hits Utah campaign trail, differs from Trump on media

In this Aug. 30, 2018, photo, Democratic U.S. Sen. candidate Jenny Wilson sits down for an interview in Salt Lake City to talk about her campaign and the issues affecting Utah. Mitt Romney's opponent, Wilson, also is working the phones and canvassing for her party's slate. She has criticized Romney's Arizona appearance to stump for Republican candidate Martha McSally, as evidence that he's more focused on national politics. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) (AP)