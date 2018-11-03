Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Sunny skies today with highs topping off in the middle 70s. Very windy today with winds from the south expected to be around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30. A lake wind advisory will be in effect today until 7:00 PM for most of East Texas. Overnight tonight a cold front will pass through our area, so expect showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through but most of the rain should thankfully be out of East Texas by tomorrow morning. We will start tomorrow mostly cloudy but should see some breaks in the cloud cover by tomorrow afternoon. Another cold front will arrive Monday afternoon, with a slight chance for strong to severe thunderstorms for our eastern counties. Election Day is looking pretty good with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s. Another front is expected late Wednesday with around a 30% for showers and thunderstorms. Skies will clear out by Friday with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the middle to lower 60′s. Remember we set our clocks BACK 1 HOUR Saturday night before bed. Daylight Saving Time Ends.