One person dead in San Augustine County crash

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed Sunday in a crash that happened in San Augustine County.
According to DPS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on State Highway 147, about three miles south of San Augustine.
DPS said the preliminary crash investigation showed a 2014 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling north.
They said the driver was going at an unsafe rate of speed when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left and crossed back over the road to the left and struck a tree.
DPS said the driver was identified as 21-year old Octavion Burrell from San Augustine.
Burrell was pronounced deceased at the scene by a San Augustine County Justice of the Peace.
The crash remains under investigation.
