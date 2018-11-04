Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overnight tonight a cold front will move through East Texas, bringing with it some showers and thunderstorms. Could be gusty at times as well but the winds should calm down once the front passes your area. Slight chances of rain early tomorrow for Deep East Texas. Skies will begin to clear and we will see mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching into the mid-60s. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Moisture will feed into East Texas thanks to some breezy southeasterly winds, adding some slight low-level instability to our area. Another cold front is expected to move through the area and should initialize storm development late in the afternoon. The best chance for strong to severe storms is in the eastern half of East Texas, with even stronger storms possible further off to the east in Lousiana/Arkansas. At this point in time, if these severe thunderstorms do develop then the greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail will be possible as well. We cannot rule out the possibility for an isolated tornado. Election Day will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front is expected sometime Thursday with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures behind the front will drop. Mostly sunny skies by Friday with highs in the mid 50s. A few upper 30s possible for Saturday morning. Please keep your phones and tablets charged for Monday and make sure you’ve downloaded the free KLTV/KTRE Weather Apps. They are vital if your power goes out. Have a great weekend, and don’t forget to roll your clocks back 1 hour tonight!