Win or lose, Cruz and O'Rourke may remain political forces

Turning lesser-race losses into White House campaign success isn't new. Jimmy Carter lost Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial primary in 1966 but eventually recovered to win the post four years later and the White House six years after that. Richard Nixon lost the 1960 presidential race, then ran unsuccessfully for governor of California two years later, but captured the White House in 1968. The best example might be former Sen. Rick Santorum, who lost his 2006 Senate re-election bid in Pennsylvania by 18 points only to finish second in the 2012 Republican presidential primary.