FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight risk for severe storms in effect for parts of East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An upper level trough of low pressure is moving through the Central Plains today and will push a cold front through East Texas. A few thunderstorms could develop along the front Monday afternoon and into the early evening. Rainfall will not be widespread and not everyone in East Texas will see the rain, but those areas that do see rain could see storms that strengthen quickly as they push south and east.
The most likely chance for widespread severe weather will be across the state line and in areas farther east that the East Texas area. A slight risk for severe storms is in effect for parts of East Texas. The main threat with these storms in East Texas will be damaging winds, but an isolated brief tornado can not be ruled out. Any thunderstorms that might develop will be moving out of the area tonight with some clearing into early Tuesday morning.
