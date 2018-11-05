Isolated storms this evening; Otherwise, looking warm and humid for Election Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather will be in motion and changing quite a bit as we are tracking three cold fronts to impact our area throughout the week.
The first cold front may trigger a few showers or isolated thunderstorms this evening and overnight. However, that rain chance is only at 30%, which means most of you will stay dry.
This first front will stall out in our general vicinity on Election Day, which means it will stay warm and rather muggy. The good news is that we do not foresee any rain hampering your efforts to get out and vote on Election Day Tuesday.
A second cold front will move in on Wednesday. This front will be a tad stronger and provide us with a 30% chance of showers for your mid-week.
Finally, the third and strongest cold front will make an arrival to East Texas on Thursday, bringing us a 40% chance of rain followed by the coldest weather we have experienced so far this fall season.
This third cold front will also clear us out on Friday, which will lead to a cold sunshine during the day and continuing into next weekend. Lows could dip into the upper 30′s by Saturday morning, leading to some patchy frost across East Texas.
