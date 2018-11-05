Lufkin plans for Veteran’s Day celebration

“This year it’s exciting that they’re at least trying to do something here in Lufkin. And I think this veteran’s celebration is a great way to do it,” said Rita Redd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary 113. "It doesn’t conflict with the parade the following day. And it’s a way to encourage people to get out and honor our veterans here in Lufkin and come down to Huntington the next morning for the parade.