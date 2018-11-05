Lufkin plans for Veteran’s Day celebration

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A celebration is planned for veterans in Lufkin this year following the parade cancellation last November.
The Veteran’s Day parade was canceled because of low participation.
“So we decided we would do a celebration Friday evening and all come to work together,” said Taylor Commiato, director of the Lufkin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Commiato said it was unfortunate to cancel the parade last year which left many veterans in the area disappointed. One of the reasons the cancellation could be due to the multiple events which limited resources.
“It’s hard to plan an event with us being so close in proximity and then people having to choose which parade they go to,” Commiato said. “As well as the participants in the parade, not just the veterans or people going to go watch the parade.”
For those in the veteran community, they are looking forward to this year's veteran day's celebration.
“This year it’s exciting that they’re at least trying to do something here in Lufkin. And I think this veteran’s celebration is a great way to do it,” said Rita Redd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary 113. "It doesn’t conflict with the parade the following day. And it’s a way to encourage people to get out and honor our veterans here in Lufkin and come down to Huntington the next morning for the parade.
The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. at the plaza area of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“That way the veterans go to all the events and really get something out of everything," Commiato said. "So we’re just trying to work together on that instead of having to make people choose which event to go to.”
Numerous activities, live music and free hamburgers for veterans and their families will be given out.
