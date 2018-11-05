Trump's Road Show: What happened to the 'big, blue wave?'

PLAYING TO THE CROWD: There didn't appear to be an empty seat in the gymnasium at Southport High, where the crowd appeared thrilled that Trump had returned to Indiana with Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight, a state legend, and Vice President Mike Pence, who was formerly the state's governor. Trump recalled in great detail how Knight had reached out to him before he launched his campaign to encourage a run and how he'd magically found Knight's number buried in a stack of papers on his desk months later. "That was from God," Trump said. Knight led the crowd in a "Go get 'em, Donald" chant, adding that Trump has been "a great defender of the United States of America."