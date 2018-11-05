Website used by suspect in synagogue massacre is back online

Website used by suspect in synagogue massacre is back online
People line both sides of the street as they gather outside the Tree of Life Synagogue for a service on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN | November 5, 2018 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:58 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Social media platform Gab, where the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre spewed anti-Semitic messages, is back online roughly one week after domain registrar GoDaddy and other internet services dropped the site.

Gab returned on Sunday after a Seattle-based company, Epik, accepted the site's domain registration.

Gab suspended the account belonging to Robert Gregory Bowers, the man charged with killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last month, shortly after the attack. On its Twitter account, Gab posted a message Sunday that said it "will not be defined by the actions of one individual."

Gab has been a haven for racists and anti-Semites who have been banned from Twitter for hateful and harassing behavior. Gab's founder and CEO, Andrew Torba, has portrayed his site as a bastion of free speech.

A message on the site Gab is displayed on an iPhone in New York on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The social media site popular with far-right extremists and apparently used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, advertises as a haven for free-speech fans. Its founder, Andrew Torba, says the site is being censored and smeared. On Monday Gab was effectively, if momentarily, left internet-homeless, long ago cut off from smartphone app stores but now banned from payment processors such as PayPal and internet infrastructure providers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
A message on the site Gab is displayed on an iPhone in New York on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The social media site popular with far-right extremists and apparently used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, advertises as a haven for free-speech fans. Its founder, Andrew Torba, says the site is being censored and smeared. On Monday Gab was effectively, if momentarily, left internet-homeless, long ago cut off from smartphone app stores but now banned from payment processors such as PayPal and internet infrastructure providers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (AP)
This image shows a portion of an archived webpage from the social media website Gab, with a Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 posting by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers. HIAS, mentioned in the posting, is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world find safety and freedom. (AP Photo)
This image shows a portion of an archived webpage from the social media website Gab, with a Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 posting by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers. HIAS, mentioned in the posting, is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world find safety and freedom. (AP Photo) (AP)
This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people. (Dave Klug via AP)
This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people. (Dave Klug via AP) (AP)
This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP)
This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP) (AP)