AC Roadrunners helping out Humane Society at Wednesday’s home game

From AC Athletics
Angelina College head basketball coach Nick Wade and his Roadrunners had a mere two days to celebrate the team’s season-opening win over Victoria College – Wade’s first official win as a head coach.
Then it was back to the grind and on the road, where the Roadrunners dropped a pair of games to strong programs at the East-West Challenge held this past weekend in Lewisville. AC lost to Grayson College on Saturday and to No. 7 Odessa College on Sunday, and Wade said during Monday’s interview that both he and his players took the losses as vital learning experiences heading into Wednesday’s home matchup against another high-powered foe in McLennan College.
“We played two great teams in Lewisville, and I think what I took away from the games mostly is that I’ve got to do a better job coaching our guys up and getting them prepared for that type of competition,” Wade said. “I was really pleased with the way they competed and did the things we asked them to do, but it starts with me. I’ll be a better teacher this week and tweak some things we do. It was a great learning experience for all of us.”
Wednesday’s opponent, the McLennan College Highlanders, will offer yet another stiff challenge for a young Roadrunner roster.
“McLennan is right on par with the teams we faced this past weekend,” Wade said. “They’re very well-coached and very talented, and the last few years they’ve been one of those programs in national contention. That’s what we want to see.
“As long as we compete and communicate, I’ll be a happy coach.”
Wednesday’s tipoff takes place at 7 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. In lieu of an admission charge, fans are asked to bring pet-friendly items in support of the Winnie Berry Humane Society.
The game also will be available for viewing via live streaming by visiting the AC Athletics web site at angelinaathletics.com.