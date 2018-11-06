AC Roadrunners helping out Humane Society at Wednesday’s home game

“We played two great teams in Lewisville, and I think what I took away from the games mostly is that I’ve got to do a better job coaching our guys up and getting them prepared for that type of competition,” Wade said. “I was really pleased with the way they competed and did the things we asked them to do, but it starts with me. I’ll be a better teacher this week and tweak some things we do. It was a great learning experience for all of us.”