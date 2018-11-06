Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloud cover will be increasing from south to north during the late afternoon, becoming partly to mostly cloudy this evening. It’ll be a warm afternoon regardless of cloud cover with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. A few northern counties could see the rain chances beginning this evening and those chances will increase overnight for all of East Texas. A cold front arrives tomorrow morning. Expect a mild start with temperatures in the 60s, but those temperatures won’t warm much through the afternoon as north winds pick up and gust to 15 mph behind the cold front. Cloudy, cool and damp Wednesday with light showers and drizzle off and on through the day. Even cooler air arrives on Thursday with temperatures in the 50s all day. Some patchy drizzle possible for the first half of the day and then more showers with a little bit heavier rainfall by late afternoon and evening. Another cold front arrives Friday morning, so rain chances will continue into early Friday, but this front should clear out the rain by midday Friday with some breaks in the clouds by Friday afternoon. Breezy and cool with highs in the 50s for the end of the week. Clearing skies Friday night mean chilly temperatures Saturday morning with lows dropping into the 30s. A light frost is possible in some northern counties early Saturday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool all weekend.