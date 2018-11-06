Chinese 'gait recognition' tech IDs people by how they walk

In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo, Huang Yongzhen, CEO of Watrix, checks his smartphone as employees demonstrate the use of their firm's gait recognition software at his company's offices in Beijing. A Chinese technology startup hopes to begin selling software that recognizes people by their body shape and how they walk, enabling identification when faces are hidden from cameras. Already used by police on the streets of Beijing and Shanghai, “gait recognition” is part of a major push to develop artificial-intelligence and data-driven surveillance across China, raising concern about how far the technology will go. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)