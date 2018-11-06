East Texas Ag News: Pork, chicken prices lower than this time last year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at the price for pork and chicken, from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Center in Overton.
Pork prices are 5 percent lower, compared to this time last year, due to the cost of bacon.
A pound of it cost $5.50 back in September, but was much higher at the same time last year, when a pound of bacon sold for $6.36.
Chicken prices, which are at their lowest since January.
We’re told chicken suppliers cut their wholesale prices by 20 to 30 percent compared to last year. However, it’s still not as low as what we saw in 2016 when prices fell below one dollar and 90 cents.
