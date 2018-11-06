Election Guide: Where to find results, coverage and more

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The 2018 Midterm Election is here and the KTRE 9 News team will be providing comprehensive coverage of the night.
Make sure you’re informed throughout the night with the latest version of the free KTRE 9 News App. Here’s what the KTRE 9 News Team will covering and where you can find it.
Get the latest election results here. We’ll have real-time numbers as East Texas ballots are tallied. We’re tracking state races for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and local races from counties across the Piney Woods. KLTV 7 will also have a scroll of real-time results broadcast on our channel.
We’ll be broadcasting live from inside our newsroom as results roll in. Analysts are set to join us tonight on the East Texas Now desk as we break down the election and how East Texans are voting. We’ll also be analyzing the results of the latest Texas Opinion Survey, a statewide poll conducted by students at University of Texas at Tyler. You can read more about the poll here.
East Texas Now gives viewers a chance to experience news as it breaks. But it’s also an opportunity for us to engage with you through conversations on our social platforms as we’re live. You can join in the conversation on Facebook, where we’ll have a Facebook live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
We will be providing live race updates and reports from campaigns tonight. Be sure to join us as we review the night.
What’s going to happen tonight after the votes are counted is anyone’s guess. But Five-thirty-eight is taking an educated guess. Earlier this year, ABC news acquired the site.
And using all of the polls, fundraising data, historical precedent from past elections, and other factors FiveThirtyEight has developed three models that show the probability of possible outcomes of the mid-term elections.
KTRE′s Blake Holland will walk us through their models.
Interested in knowing what’s happening in your county? We’ve got you covered. We’re tracking individual results from cities and counties in East Texas and analyzing those races on our Live Blog. Perhaps the most heavily-watched race of the night in the Lone Star state will be the U.S. Senate race between candidates Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, but East Texas also has several big-ticket items on the ballots.
In Longview, voters are set to decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, infrastructure and city parks. If all three props pass, $104,210,000 will go toward constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations, relocating the fire and police training center, street and road improvements and improvements at city parks. In Nacogdoches County, City of Garrison voters are deciding on the legal sale of alcoholic beverages. And 168 candidates who are running unopposed are set to take office.
We’ll take a look at all of these races and more in our live blog.
Check in with the KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 News Team as they cover elections and watch parties across the Piney Woods. And send us your photos! Email it to sendit@kltv.com or sendit@ktre.com or post it on Twitter or Instagram using #SendIt7 or #SendIt9!
- WATCH LIVE ON EAST TEXAS NOW: See live coverage from East Texas Now here. We’ll be chatting with candidates and providing behind-the-scenes coverage from watch parties. Watch East Texas Now.
- ELECTION RESULTS: Get real-time results from local and state elections.
- 7 ON SCENE: We’re covering the elections live in East Texas and we’ll be providing live updates from watch parties across the area. Check in with the KLTV 7 reporters and KTRE 9 News Team here.
- NETWORK COVERAGE AND REAL-TIME PREDICTIONS: Wondering how the night will turn out? Check our ABC 538 Election Predictor to see which party could win control of the Senate and House and watch live coverage from ABC.
- FiveThirtyEight: Dive deep into the midterm election cycle with comprehensive data from FiveThirtyEight.
