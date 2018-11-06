Food truck catches on fire in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Crews responded to a food truck fire in Lufkin.
According to Battalion Chief Jesse Moody, a call came in at about 9:34 a.m. Tuesday reporting a truck on fire near the intersection of North Timberland Drive and Cousart Street. When crews arrived, they found the food truck, Taqueria y Pupuseria, on fire.
Three stations were called to respond to the fire due to the fact that the truck was fueled by propane.
Moody reported that while the fire did not cause a lot of structural damage, equipment inside the truck was ruined.
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been identified, according to Moody.
