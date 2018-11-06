LIVE BLOG: Tracking the 2018 midterm election

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2018 midterm election is underway and it’s a big night for candidates across the nation.
Tonight we’ll take a look at what’s happening in East Texas and across the state.
Several candidates are running uncontested. Candidates who face no opponents are poised to take their oaths of office after the election. Here’s who’s running unopposed.
Perhaps the most heavily-watched race of the night in the Lone Star state will be the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is facing a challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates campaigned heavily in East Texas, holding rallies in Tyler and Longview.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in Texas.
Live blog will update as results roll in. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
