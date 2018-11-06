EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Dense fog early this morning with mild temperatures in the 60s. A few breaks in the clouds by afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Chances for rain return late this evening and increase overnight with an advancing cold front. Expect a cool rain tomorrow off and on all day with temperatures in the 60s. The rain continues into Thursday with even cooler conditions. Expect temperatures to stay in the 50s all day Thursday. Rain should begin to end from north to south midday Friday and skies clear Friday night. That means quickly cooling temperatures that drop into the 30s by early Saturday morning. More sunshine this weekend, but still cool with highs only in the 50s.