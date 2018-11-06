Nac Coach: ‘We control our destiny’

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It is a different year but the same story for the Nacogdoches Dragons. With one week left, the Dragons have put themselves into a situation where they must win or their season ends when they host Mt.Pleasant Friday night at 7:30 pm.
At 4-5 overall and 3-3 in district play, Nac is tied with Pine Tree, 5-4 overall with a 3-3 record. The two met up on Oct.19 with Nac walking away with a rain soaked victory. But tough losses to Whitehouse and Lindale have the two teams looking for the final playoff berth out of a stacked 9-5A DII District.
Marshall, Whitehouse and Lindale have already locked up their playoff spots. That leaves Nacogdoches, Pine Tree and Jacksonville fighting to get into the final playoff spot. A Nacogdoches win along with either a Jacksonville loss or Pine Tree loss gets the Dragons in. The Dragons however would be out if Jacksonville and Pine Tree are both able to win based off of a points tie breaker. A Naocgdoches loss and Pine Tree win would put Pine Tree into the final playoff spot.
“This is the fourth year in a row we win the last game and we make the playoffs,” Bobby Reyes said. "We didn’t do so well the three previous years. We put ourselves in the position and we know what we need to do. We talked to the kids. Bottom line is we need to win against Mt. Pleasant and see where everything else falls. "
As Friday approaches, Reyes and his coaches are working on the Mt. Pleasant game as if it was the opening week of the season.
“We don’t talk about it as if the playoffs have already started,” Reyes said. We didn’t say we need this game to make the playoffs. We just said we need to win and play well. We have to put a full four quarters together and I think we did that last Friday against Hallsville."
