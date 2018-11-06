Nacogdoches police: Man pointed gun at granddaughter, her boyfriend during argument

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 67-year-old man Monday evening in connection to allegations that he pointed a pistol at his granddaughter and her boyfriend during an argument.
Bobby Lewis Jones, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $15,000.
According to the Nacogdoches PD PIO report, the alleged incident occurred at about 5:26 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Joyce Avenue. Joes allegedly pointed a handgun at his granddaughter and her boyfriend during an argument.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said no one was injured in the incident.
