SFA ‘Jacks begin 2018-19 campaign of Chaos and Disruption with Tuesday night home game

Season 94 of SFA men’s basketball begins inside William R. Johnson Coliseum Tuesday night when the 'Jacks play host to NAIA and in-state adversary Texas Wesleyan at 6:30 p.m. The 35th all-time meeting between the two programs will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN3 and the ESPN app with longtime voce of the 'Jacks Rob Meyers narrating the action from his courtside seat. • Tickets for the ‘Jacks’ season opener are still available and can be purchased by heading to SFATickets.com. • More often than not the 'Jacks have emerged as the victors when they lift the lid on a season. SFA owns an all-time record of 56-37 (.602) in season openers and will be opening a season at home for the first time since 2014-15. That year, the 'Jacks blasted visiting Mississippi College 75-49 on Nov. 14. • This is the first time in the tenure of head coach Kyle Keller that SFA will start a season inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. It’s also the first time in the Keller era that the 'Jacks play in their home state. Keller’s first two season openers as SFA’s bench boss came at #2/4-ranked Kentucky (2016-17) and at Longwood (2017-18). • In all, the 'Jacks have opened 54 of their seasons at home, compiling a 44-10 (.815) record in games of that configuration. • The 'Jacks are also in search of back-to-back season opening wins for the first time since 2013-14 and 2014-15. • For the first time since the 1992-93 season, the 'Jacks are taking on Texas Wesleyan in a season opener. That year, under the direction of head coach Ned Fowler, SFA whipped the Rams 92-72 inside William R. Johnson Coliseum on Dec. 1. • The two most high-profile teams SFA has welcomed to Nacogdoches for a season opener are Texas A&M (1998-99) in a game the ‘Jacks’ dropped by a 67-55 tally. Though not a well-known name at the time, Loyola-Chicago entered William R. Johnson Coliseum on Nov. 19, 2000 to serve as the ‘Jacks’ season-opening foe. SFA - guided by first-year head coach Danny Kaspar - defeated the Ramblers 64-60. Last year, the Ramblers went on a Cinderella run to the Final Four. SFA/TEXAS WESLEYAN CONNECTIONS • Aside from the fact that they are both in the same state, there is another connection between SFA and NAIA institution Texas Wesleyan that traces back to the beginning of the decade. • SFA head coach Kyle Keller was on staff at Kansas from 2008-11 and for a majority of that time a player for the Jayhawks by the name of Brady Morningstar was helping Bill Self’s squad maintain its status as one of the best teams in the nation. • Currently, Morningstar is an assistant coach at Texas Wesleyan under head coach Brennan Shingleton. He arrived at Texas Wesleyan following stints in the NBA D-League (now the G-League) and overseas hoops stops in Finland, Germany and Argentina. SCOUTING TEXAS WESLEYAN | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATISTICS SFA vs. Texas Wesleyan | 24-10 (.706) In Nacogdoches, Texas | 19-4 (.826) At William R. Johnson Coliseum | 8-1 (.889) In Fort Worth, Texas | 5-4 (.556) At Sid Richardson Center | 2-2 (.500) At neutral sites | 0-2 (.000) Last meeting | Dec. 6, 2008 (at SFA 92, TWU 42) Last SFA win | Dec. 6, 2008 (92-42) Last SFA home win | Dec. 6, 2008 (92-42) Last SFA road win | Dec. 4, 1981 (64-47) Last TWU win | Dec. 17, 1983 (69-63) Last TWU home win | Dec. 17, 1983 (69-63) Last TWU road win | Dec. 18, 1982 (59-58) Largest margin of victory (SFA) | 59 (1935 | SFA 69, TWU 10) Largest margin of defeat (SFA) | 15 (1/6/51, at SFA 39, TWU 54) Current Streak | SFA won eight Last five games | 5-0 (1.000) Last 10 games | 8-2 (.800) SFA points | average 2,386 | 70.2 TWU points | average 1,949 | 57.3 Average scoring margin | SFA +12.9 • One of the nation’s finest NAIA programs, the Rams have made three-straight trips to the NAIA Tournament and won the NAIA National Championship in 2016-17. • Leading the Rams during that time period has been head coach Brennen Shingleton. In Shingleton’s tenure, Texas Wesleyan has won a trio of Sooner Athletic Conference regular season crowns and after leading his club to the 2016-17 NAIA national title he was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year. • Currently ranked eleventh in the NAIA poll, Texas Wesleyan opened a season with a 67-65 victory over seventh-ranked LSU-Shreveport at home. In that tile, Juwun Jones pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Rams while Rob Thomas and Julian Torres added 15 markers apiece. • Diing Lwal Diing neared double-double territory for the Rams, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds. • The following night against second-ranked LSU-Alexandria, Texas Wesleyan ran into a hot-shooting Generals squad that connected on 11 of its 27 three-pointers and clobbered the Rams 102-77. • It’s Jones who leads the Rams in scoring at a clip of 18.0 points per game. His 17 free throws made and 22 free throws attempted are both team highs, too. Torres is Texas Wesleyan’s second-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and its most accurate shooter at 56.5-percent (13-of-23).