Turning wetter and cooler in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm and muggy conditions will persist through the overnight hours and through at least the first half of the day on Wednesday before a cold front moves through our part of the state on Wednesday afternoon.
We will see a 40% chance of light rain showers along and behind the cold front under mostly cloudy skies.
Behind this cold front, we will see cooler temperatures return on Thursday to go along with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of some passing showers.
A stronger cold front looks to arrive late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, offering a 60% chance of rain followed by even colder air filtering down into East Texas.
This strong cold front will bring in drier conditions and allow for skies to clear out by Friday afternoon, which will lead to a cold night for high school football in the Red Zone. Lows could dip into the upper 30′s by Saturday morning, leading to some patchy frost across East Texas and the coldest morning we have seen since mid-April.
A cold sunshine will be on the menu this weekend as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons under mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.
Another fast-moving cold front will move in early next week, bringing us a 40% chance of rain on Monday followed by more cold air in its wake.
