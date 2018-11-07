Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly continue make it’s way south through East Texas along a cold front. Some thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Behind the front, clouds remain with light showers and patchy light drizzle. As the front moves south, winds will pick up and be breezy out of the north and northeast. Cooler air will drop afternoon temperatures into the 60s for most places.. Many could see a break in the rain for the first part of the day tomorrow, though light showers and patchy drizzle will be possible. Another line of showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow late afternoon along another cold front that will push rain through Thursday night into early Friday morning. Rain will end by midday on Friday with clearing skies overnight into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week thanks to these cold fronts. Expect temperatures in the 50s all day Thursday and most of the day Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by early Saturday morning and a few places, especially in northern counties could see the first frost of the season this weekend.