Cameras to be mounted at the azalea trail in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The azalea trial in Lufkin will soon have extra eyes.
The Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department said they will mount 14 cameras on poles throughout the trail that stretches more than three miles.
Assistant Director with the department Matthew Hubert said this is all in efforts to combat the recent vandalism that has taken place on the trail and have more safety.
“We want people to utilize this trial. We also want people to feel safe when they are coming out here,” Hubert said. “For the families that want to come use it whether it be in the middle of the day or late in the evening we just want them to feel comfortable enough to come utilize the trail system.”
The department said weather permitting, they will mount the cameras before the New Year.
The department said each camera costs $300 dollars and total cost is $3,500.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.