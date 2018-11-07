Deal in the works to send Dez to New Orleans

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Months of speculating could soon finally end as Dez Bryant appears to have a NFL team wanting his services.
It was first broke yesterday that the former Lufkin Panther had a work out scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. That work out took place Tuesday afternoon and then by late in the evening, a deal was reportedly in the works according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater.
Bryant has been without a team since April when he parted ways with Dallas. In that time he claims to have battled anxiety and depression but recently started sharing work out videos and claimed he would be signing somewhere soon.
Bryant could make an immediate impact with the Saints who are thin at the receiver position. Interesting fact, if Bryant joined the Saints he could be ready to suit up for the Nov. 29 showdown with Dallas.
