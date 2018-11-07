Discovery of ancient ramp may explain how Egyptian pyramids were built

The Pyramid of Giza sits 139 meters high and was built around 4,500 years ago and it’s the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. (Source: CNN)
November 7, 2018 at 7:16 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:01 AM

(CNN) - Researchers made a discovery that may shed some light on the age-old mystery of just how ancient Egyptians built the towering pyramids of Giza.

The key to understanding the architectural feat may lie in the remains of a 45-hundred-year-old ramp found at an alabaster quarry in the desert.

The sophisticated ramp system was discovered by a team from the University of Liverpool and Cairo’s French Institute for Oriental Archaeology.

Researchers have pondered the ramp system theory before, but the team also found post-holes indicating workers hauled the massive alabaster blocks up at a much steeper angle than previously thought.

According to one of the researchers who found the ramp, workers moved the blocks using a sled attached to ropes.

The blocks were then pulled from the quarry on slopes of 20 percent or more.

