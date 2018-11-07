East Texas Ag News: Benefits of chickens grazing empty gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - If you’re keeping backyard chickens, normally you keep them away from your vegetable garden to avoid damage.
But if your garden is fallow in the winter, you can allow chickens to graze weeds and remove insects while “fertilizing” the soil.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County, trials have been met with moderate success by keeping a third of the garden fallow year-round to determine the benefits.
For many poultry owners, your empty garden during the winter months may offset the feed bill a little and benefit the garden soil that they have access to.
