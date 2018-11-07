Egypt says archaeologists found more artifacts at Cairo dig

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows part of a stone slab tht was discovered at a dig in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, that archeologists working at the dig have found several fragments of stone slabs with inscriptions dating back up to 4,000 years. Some of the fragments date back to the 12th and the 20th Dynasties and the Third Intermediate Period while others are more recent. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP) (AP)