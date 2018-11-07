Groveton man gets 119 years in prison for 2016 shooting death

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced a Groveton man who shot and killed Jacob Feller on Oct. 4, 2016, to a total of 119 years in prison Wednesday.
According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, the jury sentenced Laymond Blanton, 74, to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after they convicted him of first-degree murder.
The jury also sentenced Blanton to an additional 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Wallace’s post did not say whether the prison sentences will be concurrent, meaning that Blanton would serve them both at the same time.
After the verdict, Wallace and Constable Mark Cole took Blanton into custody.
The court proceeding was a re-trial. Back in August, a Trinity County district judge declared a mistrial in Blanton’s case after a juror allegedly communicated outside the courtroom.
The mistrial negated Blanton’s original conviction. Before the judge declared a mistrial, a Trinity County jury had found Blanton guilty of murder and aggravated assault.
The East Texas News reporter covering the first trial stated that people, including court employees, were visibly angry in regard to the judge declaring a mistrial. she said it was a “shocking moment.”
According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Blanton is accused of shooting and killing Jacob Feller during a verbal argument.
The report stated that Feller and another man, Nathan Shelton, drove their motorcycles to Blanton's house and got into an argument with Blanton.
The Texas Rangers and TCSO investigation included Blanton's claim that he shot Feller because he felt threatened.
